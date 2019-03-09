Toggle Menu Sections
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (Mar 03-09)

Bollywood celebrities always put their best fashion food forward - whether it is at a red carpet event or just a day in their daily life. This week was no different as they gave us some major fashion inspiration. Here are the fashion hits and misses of the week.

HIT: Kareena Kapoor Khan looked lovely in black at the Vanitha Awards 2019 in Kochi. For the occasion, the actor opted for a black tube dress featuring golden geometric prints from the label Armani. Hair stylist Yianni Tsapatori gave her hair a sleek look to complement the outfit. Well defined eyes, a nude palette and statement accessories completed her look for the evening.

HIT: Malaika Arora looked absolutely stunning in a sheer thigh-high slit dress from the label Yas Couture House of Fashion. Styled by celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani, we like how the look was kept completely minimalistic in terms of accessories, letting the outfit do all the talking. (Source: tanghavri/Instagram)

HIT: Dia Mirza made for a pretty picture in an off-shoulder gown while attending Miss India 2019 event. We think the structured, navy blue ruffle gown by Gaurav Gupta paired with Mahesh Notandass jewellery looked lovely on her. The romantic side bun and dewy make-up by Kiran Chhetri added a surreal quality to her look. (Source: diamirzaofficial/Instagram)

HIT: Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a summer forest anarkali from designer Anushree Reddy. The look was accessorised with earrings from Curio Cottage. Dewy make-up and tousled hair completed the look. (Source: APH Image)

HIT: Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted wearing a gorgeous lehenga for a pre-wedding ceremony in Switzerland and, needless to say, she nailed the look. The ‘Majestic fossil grey & mirror lehenga’ from designer Manish Malhotra’s Zween Couture Collection was accesorised with a golden potli from Bhumika Grover and statement earrings. Straight hair and light make-up with a dab of maroon on the lips completed the actor’s look. (Source: Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

HIT: Alia Bhatt wore a striking white jacquard jumpsuit by Johanna Ortiz. The outfit, which had golden prints on it, was teamed with a pair of peach statement tasseled earrings by Deepa Gurnani. While the plunging neckline gave a sultry spin to the outfit, the belted detail highlighted her petite frame. The Raazi actor opted for nude lips, shimmery eye shadow, matching heels, and kept her hair tied in a ponytail. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

HIT: Shraddha Kapoor was seen wearing a long-sleeved off white short sweater dress. With a small sling bag in tow, the Stree actor kept her overall look simple and opted for a no-make-up look. She kept her hair loose and rounded off the look with a pair of nude sandals and hoop earrings. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

