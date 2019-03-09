Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses (Mar 03-09)

HIT: Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted wearing a gorgeous lehenga for a pre-wedding ceremony in Switzerland and, needless to say, she nailed the look. The ‘Majestic fossil grey & mirror lehenga’ from designer Manish Malhotra’s Zween Couture Collection was accesorised with a golden potli from Bhumika Grover and statement earrings. Straight hair and light make-up with a dab of maroon on the lips completed the actor’s look. (Source: Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)