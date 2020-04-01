1 / 11

Kangana Ranaut is synonymous with incredible acting talent as well as her impeccable fashion sense. The Manikarnika actor has seldom failed to impress with her sartorial choices and it is a delight to see her every time she steps out. And while she is effortless in whatever she chooses to wear, her affinity for saris and her ability to pull them off needs no retelling. And in case you have any doubt, we bring to you some of her most dazzling sari looks.