Not only for her versatile roles, but also for her quirky and dramatic sartorial choices, Kangana Ranaut mostly manages to generate a buzz in the fashion circles with her outfits. Be it ditching the regular heels for unusual footwear or using interesting hairdos to amp up her look, the actor's sari curations are rarely boring. Let's go down memory lane and take a look at the sari of the Queen that we love.



At the Virushka reception, the Rangoon actor looked majestic in a golden Kanjeevaram sari from Sabyasachi. It was teamed with a white full-sleeved silk blouse and we love the heavy neckpiece from Sabyasachi Jewelry, she chose to accessorise with. With a side-parted chignon, styled with fresh white roses, Ranaut looked graceful. (Source: Varinder Chawla)