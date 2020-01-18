1 / 10

MISS: Sara Ali Khan was seen in a black and grey sequined crop top in green sequin. The top was teamed with a bright neon green latex skirt and a pair of strappy neon sandals. Full marks for experimenting with a quirky ensemble, but overall it somehow it not sit well. We feel that if she had ditched her sequined top and replaced it with something more neutral or at least non-sequin it would have surely made for a great ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)