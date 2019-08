HIT: Kangana Ranaut is known for her performances as much as her unconventional sartorial choices. The actor was recently spotted having fun with tulle in a dress from the label Ulyana Sergeenko. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actor stood out in the attire that featured interesting ruffle details. We really like how she donned a pair of gloves and strappy heels with the ensemble. The look was rounded out with hair parted at the side and a nude palette of make-up.