MISS: Kangana Ranaut was all smiles as she posed in a bronze shimmer dress by Gauri and Nainika. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel who curated the look for the Queen actor may have seemed to miss the mark this time. The floral embroidery on the dress looked out of place. However, we like her make-up with the dark plum lips and rose gold shimmery eye shadow. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)