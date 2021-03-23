Latest news
- ‘Post-Diwali Covid case surge in Ahmedabad was reflected in wastewater in Nov 1st week’
- Cong manifesto focuses on 8 areas; follows BC Roy’s vision, says Adhir
- Delhi rewrites liquor policy, cuts legal drinking age from 25 to 21
- With ‘don’t waste your vote’ appeal, TMC looks to poach Left votebank
- Gujarat sees 1,640 Covid cases in a day, highest since pandemic began
- UP: SIT identifies 83 gangsters who used ‘fake’ documents for bail, 45 arrested
- Explained: What is conservatorship, why is Britney Spears at the centre of a debate around it?
- ‘Bullet train project drew over 1,900 complaints from farmers’
Kangana Ranaut: 10 times the Thalaivi actor flaunted her love for sarisMarch 23, 2021 11:42:09 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- 15 days & counting in Telangana town: politics and distrust keep pot boiling
- Loan moratorium case | Waiver of complete interest not possible: SC
- EntertainmentThalaivi trailer release live updates: Kangana Ranaut portrays Jayalalithaa's transition from superstar heroine to rebel icon, watch
- EntertainmentRana Daggubati on being diagnosed with heart complications, kidney failure: 'Films taught me to rise as a hero'
- Trending'America enslaved India for 200 years': Uttarakhand CM's gaffe triggers meme fest online
- TrendingA year after Janata Curfew, Twitteratti brings back memories with memes and jokes
- SportsPlaying 50, looking at 20: IND v ENG ODI series useful in firming plans for T20 WC
- SportsOn This Day: MS Dhoni's electrifying skills shatter 'thousands of Bangladeshi hearts'
- OpinionBad bank, good move
- Why are farmers invoking Bhagat Singh to take on Centre?
- LifestyleFrom cheat-day indulgences, to fashion mantra and dream destination: Ananya Panday reveals it all
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy A52 review: A smartphone that ‘Wows’