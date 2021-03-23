1 / 11

It would not be wrong to say that Kangana Ranaut has a special liking for the six yards. But not only that, whatever occasion she chooses to wear a sari for, the Thalaivi actor always ends up making heads turn. As the National Award-winning actor turns a year older today, check out some of her best sari looks. (Photo: stylebyami/Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)