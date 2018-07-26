1 / 6

Fashion designer Anju Modi showcased her extravagant collection at India Couture Week 2018 (ICW 2018) at Taj Palace, New Delhi on July 25. The designer who has won a million hearts with her signature textile-soaked renditions through blockbuster movies like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, brought back the Victorian era charm with Kangana Ranaut's bridal piece. The actor's handcrafted lehenga teamed with a Victorian-style luxe velvet jacket and plunging neckline is everything that a contemporary bride can ask for. (Express Photo by Sristi Keshri)