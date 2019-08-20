Toggle Menu Sections
For the love of six-yard drape: Every time Kangana Ranaut nailed the sari look at the airport

Kangana Ranaut's recent airport look has created quite a buzz as she stepped out in a cotton sari, that her sister tweeted was only for Rs 600. Here's a look at all the times the actor rocked a sari at the airport.

Kangana Ranaut has made sari into a regular airport attire, and the actor does manage to nail the look every time. However, her recent look created quite a buzz as she stepped out in a cotton sari from Kolkata, about which her sister Rangoli Chandel later tweeted saying, "On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heart breaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn..please support our own before international brands take away this also from them.” In case you too have been intrigued, here are all the times the actor nailed the sari at the airport.

Let's just revisit her recent look first. We really like how the actor kept the look simple and teamed the sari with a blazer from Givenchy and a bag from Prada. (Source: Rangoli Chandel/Twitter)

Trust the actor to carry off a sari effortlessly. We really liked the aqua Maheswari sari she was spotted wearing. The colour and the pearl necklace gave the look a royal touch. (Source: Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

The Manikarnika actor can be classy and quirky at the same time, as she was spotted donning a khadi sari from the brand Run Away Bicycle. It was teamed with a contrasting blouse and completed with a fun hairdo and black shades. (Team Kangana Ranaut/Instagram)

The actor was spotted wearing a classic white silk sari with golden border. The sari from Rehwa was simple and we really like how it was paired with a white sleeveless blouse.

The actor was spotted in a white sheer sari with a tasselled pallu at the airport. This was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse and accessorised with a pastel pink handbag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We had really liked the military green sari from Fabindia that Ranaut was spotted wearing at the airport. The way she channelled an old world charm was remniscient of Indira Gandhi’s fashion sensibilities. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranaut was also seen donning a lovely sari from Anavila, and much like always had teamed it with matching sleeveless blouse. Hair tied in a bun and geeky glasses completed the look. (Source: Varinder Chawla /The Indian Express)

