For the love of six-yard drape: Every time Kangana Ranaut nailed the sari look at the airport

Kangana Ranaut has made sari into a regular airport attire, and the actor does manage to nail the look every time. However, her recent look created quite a buzz as she stepped out in a cotton sari from Kolkata, about which her sister Rangoli Chandel later tweeted saying, "On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heart breaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn..please support our own before international brands take away this also from them.” In case you too have been intrigued, here are all the times the actor nailed the sari at the airport.