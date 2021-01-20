1 / 11

Kamala Harris has often made a statement with her fashion choices. Now, as the world waits for her to take oath tonight, making history as the first woman, the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to be elected Vice President of the United States, we take a look at her fashionable outings, especially in pantsuits -- which she gave a stylish makeover by often pairing them with her favourite Chucks and pearls. (Source: Kamala Harris/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)