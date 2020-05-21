1 / 10

It needs no retelling that Kalki Koechlin's sartorial choices are distinct and quirky. Her appearances always make her stand out, and it is a treat to see the way her style has evolved over the years. And if she is keeping the outfit simple, trust her to make up for it with a chic hairdo or make-up. She is undoubtedly one of the quirkiest fashionista in Bollywood, and here are some pictures as proof. (Source: Who Wore What When/ Kalki Kanmani/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)