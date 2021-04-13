Latest news
- No lockdown, but won’t let people suffer, says Adityanath as Covid cases surge
- ‘Torture’ of 28 prisoners: NHRC asks chief secy to report on action taken
- Factory output contracts for second straight mth; retail inflation inches up
- Bengal: Amid Covid vaccine shortage, doctors warn of post-poll strain on health system
- Stressed assets, Covid recast: RBI, bank chiefs meet
- Mamata calls for political ban on BJP leaders threatening more Sitalkuchis
- Didi ‘clean bowled’, spoke of violence via ‘khela hobe’: PM
- Gujarat: Man shares morphed video of CM Vijay Rupani, held
From Kajol to Kangana, here’s how your favourite celebs are celebrating Gudi PadwaUpdated: April 13, 2021 3:10:30 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Foreign vaccines approved by other countries to be cleared for emergency use
- Explained: On ‘refugees’ and ‘illegal immigrants’, how India’s stance changes with circumstances
- EntertainmentJallianwala Bagh's 102nd anniversary: Looking for traces of the massacre in Bollywood
- EntertainmentNeelima Azeem on relationship with son Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput: 'He is honest and brave, she's my friend'
- TrendingWatch: Bear enters Pasadena home, family's tiny dogs chase it away
- TrendingAmul joins 'Indiranagar ka Gunda' trend, features Rahul Dravid in their latest topical
- SportsSamson's effort in vain after Hooda hurricane hits Wankhede
- Explained: What makes Sanju Samson a dangerous T20 batsman?
- OpinionWeaponising faith: The Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath dispute
- How effectively Sputnik V works against coronavirus
- TechnologyCovid-19 vaccination process: How to register, find nearby centre and other details