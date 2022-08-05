1 / 10

Kajol has an unmatched sense of style, which can best be described as elegant and graceful. As the actor turns a year older on August 5, we take a look at her best style moments over the years.



In this picture, she looks gorgeous in a one-shoulder multi-coloured top that featured geometric patterns, which she paired with high-waisted baggy black flare pants. (Photo: Kajol/Instagram)