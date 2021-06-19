Latest news
- Rajasthan: NGO head held over ‘threat’ to public servants, family says framed
- Out as Opp leader, Chennithala likely to get AICC gen secy post
- A month after Allahabad HC pulled it up, Sitapur police close ‘cow slaughter’ case
- Bodies buried along Ganga: Allahabad HC dismisses plea seeking directions to govt for cremation
- Orange alert in 3 districts: Rains continue to lash Bengal, Met says expect more till June 20
- Karnataka HC to BSY govt: Move to sell Ballari land to JSW Steel will be subject to outcome of PIL
- ‘There’s need for new Parliament house when you think of future requirements’: Om Birla
- UP cops summon head of Twitter in India over video of ‘attack’ in Loni
- Centre plans Bill to order censors to re-examine a cleared film
- Explained: Summer rain stocks dams
- Flying Sikh Milkha Singh, independent India's first sporting superstar, dies at 91
- Sherni review: Vidya Balan film is a strange beast
Kajal Aggarwal birthday: 8 times the actor looked effortlessly chicJune 19, 2021 11:30:10 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Judge a BJP member, had objected to his confirmation: Mamata wants HC Nandigram case ‘re-assigned’
- LIVE: India records 60,753 new Covid-19 cases, 1,647 deaths
- EntertainmentFarhan Akhtar remembers Milkha Singh: 'You will always be alive'
- EntertainmentVin Diesel remembers Paul Walker ahead of F9's premiere: 'You will be there in spirit'
- Trending‘What More Hints Do You Want?’: Love in the times of dating apps, courtesy one viral trend
- TrendingUkraine's inseparable couple breaks up, ditches the handcuffs on air
- SportsIndia's Milkha, Milkha's India
- SportsFlying Sikh Milkha Singh, independent India's first sporting superstar, dies at 91
- OpinionWhat the G7 message on net-zero emissions means for India
- Status update on water levels in India's reservoirs
- LifestyleManaging hypertension during Covid-19 times: Get acquainted with the lesser-known symptoms
- TechnologyZebronics Zeb Fit 4220CH review: Good-looking budget smartwatch with calling