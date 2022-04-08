1 / 10

Ever since Kajal Aggarwal announced her pregnancy, she has been serving massive maternity fashion goals with her stylish yet comfortable 'fits. From kaftans to oversized shirts — her pregnancy wardrobe has it all. Scroll more to check out some of her best maternity ensembles.



What better than lounging around in a comfy kaftan? Kajal looked pretty in a cream kaftan top with matching pants. The ensemble featured floral embroidery on the neckline and printed floral motifs all over. (Source: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)