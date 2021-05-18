1 / 10

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have tied the knot, and we could not be more elated! A representative for Grande, 27, confirmed the news of the wedding to People magazine. Since the couple has always been private about their relationship, they are yet to officially announce the same. Meanwhile, take a look at all the times they gave us major couple goals. (Photo: arianagrande/ Instagram| Designed by Abhishek Mitra)