6 / 7

Orange Battle, Italy: The battle of the oranges, much like the battle of tomatoes, takes place in Italy, particularly in the northern Italian city of Ivrea. People celebrate it by throwing, you guessed it right, oranges at each other. It is also believed to be the largest food fight in Italy. The festival has its origins in a 12th century folklore. A count or person of nobility was believed to habitually misbehave with local brides on the night of their wedding. Then one day, one of them managed to beat him at his own game. She even severed his head, and then led the townsfolk to fight his army. Since then, the people of Ivrea re-enact the battle and attack each other with oranges. This fun battle takes place in February. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)