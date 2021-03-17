Latest news
- PC Chacko joins NCP, to campaign for Left in Kerala elections
- ‘Farmers’ agitation is very strong, has a deeper connect with rural people,’ says Jayant Chaudhary
- No back-door pact for defaulting promoters: What the Supreme Court ruling means
- Maharashtra: Higher education dept hostels set to be renamed Matoshree govt hostels
- ED sends notice to Bengal Home Secy in Metro Dairy case
- BJP’s Campaign Blitzkrieg Rajnath, Nadda, Yogi target one — Mamata
- Action will be taken against guilty, govt won’t shield anyone: NCP, Cong
- UP: Tigress carcass found, search launched after ‘cubs spotted’, says forest officer
Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan’s wedding photos are all about love and laughterMarch 17, 2021 2:47:59 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Live: BJP fields Sobha Surendran from Kazhakoottam in Kerala
- Covid Live: Success shouldn't turn into negligence, says PM as cases rise
- EntertainmentAyub Khan, Dilip Kumar's nephew, remembers how his first producers expected him to create the same magic with Mashooq
- EntertainmentHrithik Roshan looks longingly for samosas as he goes into 'work from home' mode, cracks up fans
- TrendingWatch: Lahore barber uses fire, hammer to style hair, video goes viral
- Trending'It's a girl': Woman gives birth onboard IndiGo flight
- Sports3rd T20I: Virat Kohli's solo act drowns out in heavy metal
- SportsRishabh Pant is actually letting me down: Ashwin on DRS
- OpinionTwo homegrown questions for Indian democrats
- A look at how stadiums are tackling Covid-19 crisis
- LifestyleFashion stylist recreates celebrity magazine covers, features women with disabilities
- TechnologyDell XPS 13 (9310) review: The gold standard in premium Windows laptops