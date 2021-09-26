MUST READ
- Uttar Pradesh Cabinet expansion at 5.30 pm today
- In Punjab, the old Amritsar is slowly slipping away
- Opinion: Should the Indian PM worry about this new emphasis on democracy? He should
- Why are people leaving big cities for smaller towns
- Kota Factory S2 to Palm Springs: 8 titles that are our top picks this weekend
- Quad message to China: ‘Undaunted by coercion’
- Navi Mumbai: Pro-Hindu group protests against ad outside clothing brand showroom
In pictures: Library named after novelist Haruki Murakami set to open in TokyoSeptember 26, 2021 4:10:00 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Explained: Rahul Gandhi's signature, attempt to infuse fresh blood; 5 takeaways from new Punjab Cabinet under CM Channi
- Uttar Pradesh Cabinet expansion at 5.30 pm today
- EntertainmentRanbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj get release dates
- EntertainmentiPhone ad campaign's Indian connection: How 'Dum Maaro Dum' found attention from world musicians
- TrendingWatch: Football team celebrates goal with fan who was bullied online
- TrendingArjun Rampal gives shoutout to Brazilian artist's street art, photos wow all online
- SportsIPL 2021, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online
- SportsRCB vs MI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma may play Hardik Pandya card for duel with Virat Kohli
- OpinionMischievous and Fake Crusades
- Quixplained: What is China's Evergrande crisis
- TechnologyWhat the Surface Duo 2 tells about Microsoft’s ambitions in the smartphone market