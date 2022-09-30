Ikebana: Exhibition celebrates the Japanese art of flower arrangement
September 30, 2022 12:31:30 pm
To celebrate an intimate connection with nature, as well as mark the 70th year of friendship between India and Japan, a new art exhibition has displayed the Japanese art of flower arrangement. It is a "popular and innovative living art, appreciated and followed by experts and novices all over the world".
The exhibition, organised by Ikebana International in association with the Japanese Consulate, will be on display until September 30 at Activity Hall, Juhu Gymkhana Club. It will have on display flower arrangements by over 100 participants.
According to the Japanese principle of ikebana -- fresh approach, movement, balance, and harmony, and the three elements -- line, colour, and mass help bring out "inner qualities of flowers and other living things"
Taruna Agarwal, President of Ikebana International Mumbai chapter #258, said Ikebana International is a non-profit organisation that aims to promote and spread ikebana. "We have taken the great initiative of conducting a free workshop to commemorate and celebrate the friendship between our nations. This exhibition will be a treat for all art lovers," she said.
Present on the occasion will be H.E. Dr Fukahori Yasukata, Consul General Of Japan as a Guest Of Honor and few renowned personalities.
This art form also involves arranging blossoms, branches, leaves, and stems.
Ikebana finds inspiration from simple floral arrangements made as early as the 7th Century, when Buddhism was introduced to Japan from China. she shared.