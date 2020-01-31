8 / 29

Shraddha Kapoor always impresses with her strong fashion game, and she did that yet again as she recently stepped out in an ensemble from Reem Acra. The outfit comprised of an intricately embroidered black brocade top which stood out for the velvet knotted straps. This was paired with matching black flared pants. The look was rounded out with her characteristic nude make-up palette, hair tied in a bun and soft pink lipstick. Needless to say, the actor looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)