From saris to suits, Janhvi Kapoor sure knows how to pull off traditional looks. The actor's choice of saris is second to none and she looks splendid in the intricate beautiful six yards. Let's take a look at all the times she's been a sight to behold in her gorgeous saris. In this picture, Janhvi exudes chic vibes in a green coloured sari paired with a matching blouse. (Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)