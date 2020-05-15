- Eight die even as West Bengal govt works to ease curbs in red zones
- Line of migrants outside New Delhi Raiway station grows: ‘No help, nowhere to go’
- Mumbai to add 3,300 more beds for critical patients by May 31
- Explained: How has Covid-19 affected the global economy
- Dedicated testing block at NIV for Malegaon
- In Defence Colony, Covid positive help made to wait hours for ambulance
- About 3,500 prisoners to be released from jails in Thane: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
- Maharashtra’s death toll crosses 1,000 mark
- No ration offered, people pelt stones at MCD school
- No curbs on people involved in essential services: Haryana
Janhvi Kapoor knows how to ace dresses; see picsPublished: May 15, 2020 12:02:16 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Nearly 82,000 cases, World Bank announces $1 billion aid for India
- Rs 3-lakh-cr relief package for MSMEs but Govts, pvt firms owe them more
- EntertainmentPaatal Lok review: An engrossing series
- EntertainmentPonmagal Vandhal, Penguin, Law, French Biryani and Sufiyum Sujatayum to premiere on Amazon Prime Video
- TrendingThis photo of an exhausted child asleep on suitcase leaves Indian netizens heartbroken
- TrendingMan conducts Zoom call with pet dogs over their 'performance' and netizens love it
- SportsDomestic performers get award money from BCCI after 4 months
- SportsSwimming guidelines? Federation takes easy lane, forwards US norms
- OpinionFund for MSMEs will ease credit. But govt may have to scale up support in coming months
- Coronavirus numbers explained: In less than 20 days, cases spiked by over three times
- LifestyleThrowback fitness: Rakul Preet Singh's first attempt at inversions is inspiration-worthy
- Technology‘Mi 10 is the most aggressive product out there in the market’: Xiaomi