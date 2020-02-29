7 / 10

MISS: The Fukrey actor stepped out in denim on denim, and while the combination is tried and tested, the ensemble was a serious disappointment. She was seen in a denim jacket which she paired with denim flared pants. We feel a simple basic white tee with the pants could have saved the look. The jacket, however, with the strange cuts, need a time machine to be transported to the 90s. The elaborate hairdo and flaky makeup was also a letdown. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)