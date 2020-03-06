1 / 11

A star in the making, Janhvi Kapoor's onscreen performances are not the only thing to leave us spellbound. From breezy kurti sets in usual pastel colours to sequined saris and decadent lehengas, the actor who's experimental and still finding her fashion footing is teen-friendly and a gen-next trendsetter. With her fashion statements always hitting the marquee, as the actor turns a year old, take a look as we decode her style sense. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)