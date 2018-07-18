1 / 10

One of the most celebrated authors of all times, Jane Austen’s enduring fame remains unparalleled, even to this day. Born on December 16, 1775, she started writing stories and poems from the age of eleven. From 'Juvenilia' to 'Lady Susan', her novels reflected the position of women at that time in the society. 'Pride and Prejudice', undoubtedly, remains one of her most famous works. The author's social commentary was laced with sarcasm and wit, and is still a favourite among readers. She passed away on July 18, 1817. On her death anniversary, here are 10 quotes by the author on love and life. (Designed by Nidhi Sharma/The Indian Express)