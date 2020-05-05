1 / 10

Over the years, Jacqueline Fernandez has displayed some very interesting fashion choices. Her inclination towards classy and understated looks is evident from her outings, and we like how she manages to add glamour to even the most basic look. From pantsuits to elaborate outfits, the actor seldom disappoints with her fashion choices. In case you have your doubts, check the pictures and decide for yourself. (Designed by Gargi Singh)