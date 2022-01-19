1 / 8

As the globally celebrated band The Rolling Stones turns 60, the British Royal Mail brought out 12 artistic stamps in the honour of one of the most iconic rock and roll bands of all time. “Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich and expansive as that of the Rolling Stones,” David Gold, Director of Public Affairs; Policy at Royal Mail, said in a statement. (Royal Mail/Handout via REUTERS)