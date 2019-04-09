Toggle Menu Sections
Picturesque train journeys in India you must experience

To cut down on travel time, most people these days opt to fly to their destinations instead of travelling by train. However, it is not about the destination, but the beauty of the ride. So check out these breathtaking train routes across the country which are sure to compel you to hop on to one.

IRCTC, IRCTC trains, indian train routes

Taking a flight to cut down on travel time and instead spend more time at the destination has become the common way to travel these days. But it is often said that travelling is not about the destination, but about the journey itself. Train journeys, today, have become more of an old world charm; but were once the preferred mode of transport where friends and families used to catch up with each other during the journey. The Indian Railways has built tracks that run through some of the most remote and picturesque parts of the country. No matter how old we are, beautiful train journeys always take us back to our childhood days, when we never used to let go of that window seat. Here are some of the most beautiful routes that are worth seeing.

Darjeeling - Himalayan route: The Darjeeling and Himalayan hill regions are among the most breathtaking destinations in India, and a train journey amidst this beauty is worthy of a bucket list experience. Moreover, the Darjeeling narrow gauge track is now listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list. (Source: dhr.net)

Jammu – Baramulla: There is no doubt about the beauty of the Kashmir valley, so rather than taking a flight to Srinagar take an overnight train ride to witness snow-capped peaks, quaint frost-covered villages and pine forests which will make the journey a dream come true for nature lovers. (Source: Amareshwara Sainadh/wikimedia commons)

Mandapam to Rameswaram: As the train journeys through the 100-year-old Pamban bridge near Rameswaram, one can see the turquoise waters sparkling under the rays of the sun. (Source: /wikimedia commons)

Nilgiri-Ooty: This five hour ride between Mettupalayam and Ooty comprises of around 16 tunnels, forests, bridges, curves and bends. The ‘Nilgiri Passenger’ train, which started operations in early 1900s, still runs on a steam engine. (Source: wikimedia commons)

Mumbai – Goa: This Konkan rail route is very popular as it passes through lush green valleys, and has some sharp edges. It's amazing to take a train ride on this route as you can experience nature at its best. (Source: Instagram)

Kalka – Shimla: The narrow gauge train that runs between Kalka and Shimla covers a distance of 96kms, including nearly 102 tunnels, 82 bridges and lush green forests. Isn't this tempting enough to get on the next train on this route? (Source: Ronil Baruah/wikimedia commons)

Pathankot – Jogindernagar: This train journey between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh is one of the most exciting routes to take. The railway line which was planned in May 1926 and commissioned in 1929, coves one of the most scenic valley, Kangra valley. (Source: Guleri sahil/wikimedia commons)

