Picturesque train journeys in India you must experience

Taking a flight to cut down on travel time and instead spend more time at the destination has become the common way to travel these days. But it is often said that travelling is not about the destination, but about the journey itself. Train journeys, today, have become more of an old world charm; but were once the preferred mode of transport where friends and families used to catch up with each other during the journey. The Indian Railways has built tracks that run through some of the most remote and picturesque parts of the country. No matter how old we are, beautiful train journeys always take us back to our childhood days, when we never used to let go of that window seat. Here are some of the most beautiful routes that are worth seeing.



Darjeeling - Himalayan route: The Darjeeling and Himalayan hill regions are among the most breathtaking destinations in India, and a train journey amidst this beauty is worthy of a bucket list experience. Moreover, the Darjeeling narrow gauge track is now listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list. (Source: dhr.net)