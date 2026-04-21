Iranian literature spans thousands of years, from ancient Persian epics to modern, globally celebrated novels. Known for its poetry, philosophy, and emotional depth, it offers timeless stories that continue to inspire readers worldwide.
2 / 7
Persepolis: Marjane Satrapi tells her story of growing up during the Iranian Revolution, blending personal narrative with political history. (amazon.in)
3 / 7
Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam: Attributed to Omar Khayyam, these quatrains explore life, love, and the fleeting nature of existence. (amazon.in)
4 / 7
Shahnameh: Written by Ferdowsi, this epic poem is one of the longest ever created. It chronicles Persian history, mythology, and heroic tales over centuries. (amazon.in)
5 / 7
The Blind Owl: A haunting modern classic by Sadegh Hedayat, known for its surreal storytelling and psychological depth. (amazon.in)
6 / 7
The Conference of the Birds: A spiritual allegory by Farid ud-Din Attar, this poetic masterpiece follows birds on a journey of self-discovery and enlightenment. (amazon.in)
7 / 7
Women Without Men: Written by Shahrnush Parsipur, this novel weaves magical realism with themes of gender, freedom, and identity. (amazon.in)