International Yoga Day 2018: Yoga boosts mental, physical and mental health and improves the overall well-being. The United States declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga in 2015, and the move created quite a stir all across the globe. The practice can be traced back to pre-Vedic ega when yogis medidated in the same pose for hours.



In his UN address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested the date of 21 June as International Day of Yoga since it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and also has special significance in different parts of the world.



To celebrate the spirit of International Yoga Day, we bring you candid pictures of people in India shot on iPhone X. This photo of a lady performing yoga asanas at Jog Falls during an early morning sunrise will inspire and motivate you to observe the day with zeal and zest. (Source: Express Photo by Ashish Parmar)