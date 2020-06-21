1 / 11

Every year on June 21, International Yoga Day is celebrated. This year's theme is “Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home” set by the United Nations and there have been virtual celebrations across the world. Over the years, yoga has assumed a lot of importances, emerging as a cure for both physical and mental fatigue. Doctors too have advised us to incorporate this in our regime for emotional stability and general well-being. On this day, take a look at how our favourite Bollywood actors are celebrating. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu, Manushi Chillar, Kareena Kapoor Khan/ Instagram)