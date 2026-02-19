The International Puppet Festival 2026 returns to Tagore Theatre with five magical evenings of storytelling and performance. Scheduled from 16–20 February, this much awaited cultural event is free for all, bringing global puppetry traditions to Chandigarh’s stage. (express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
When and Where: The festival is happening at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, Chandigarh from 16 to 20 February 2026, 6:30 PM onwards. These five evenings are dedicated to the timeless art of puppetry. (unsplash)
Five Days, Five Countries: This year’s edition features puppeteers from Italy, Turkey, Korea, and Albania, along with a special international presentation, offering diverse storytelling styles and stage techniques. (wikimedia commons)
Exhibit of the Timeless Jack and the Beanstalk: Audiences can enjoy a puppet adaptation of the beloved fairy tale Jack & the Beanstalk, bringing childhood nostalgia alive through creative stagecraft and vibrant characters. (express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
A global Cultural Exchange: Each participating country showcases its unique puppetry tradition, from intricate hand puppets to expressive rod and string performances, highlighting how storytelling transcends borders. (express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
Evening Shows for All Ages: With performances starting at 6:30 PM daily, the festival is designed as a family friendly cultural outing, perfect for children and adults alike. (express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
Celebrating A Timeless Art Form: The International Puppet Festival keeps one of the world’s oldest storytelling traditions alive, blending heritage, imagination, and modern creativity on one stage. (wikimedia commons)