On International Museum Day, it’s worth looking beyond India’s famous galleries and monuments to discover museums that quietly preserve unique stories, cultures, and histories. From tribal traditions to everyday objects, these lesser-known museums offer fascinating glimpses into India’s diverse heritage. (unsplash)
2 / 7
Salar Jung Museum: While massive in scale, the Salar Jung Museum is often overshadowed internationally despite housing one of India’s richest collections of global art, rare manuscripts, clocks, sculptures, and antiques. (wikimedia commons)
3 / 7
Arna-Jharna: The Desert Museum of Rajasthan: Focused on desert communities and ecology, this museum explores Rajasthan’s folk traditions, pastoral life, water systems, and textile heritage. (incredible india)
4 / 7
Kerala Museum of History and Heritage: Blending history, contemporary art, and cultural storytelling, this museum presents Kerala’s social and artistic evolution through immersive exhibits and galleries. (kerala tourism)
5 / 7
Mayong Central Museum and Emporium: Located in the village often associated with folklore and magic, this unusual museum showcases manuscripts, ritual objects, and local traditions connected to Assam’s mystical history. (kaziranga national park official website)
6 / 7
Shreyas Folk Museum: This underrated museum preserves traditional Gujarati folk culture through textiles, toys, embroidery, tribal art, costumes, and handcrafted objects. (gujarat tourism)
7 / 7
The Partition Museum: Dedicated to the human stories of the 1947 Partition, this emotional museum documents migration, memory, loss, and resilience through letters, photographs, and oral histories. (wikimedia commons)