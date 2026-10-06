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The European Diplodocus Exile: For more than a century, the iconic, long-necked Diplodocus was considered an exclusively North American dinosaur, defining the prehistoric landscapes of the American West. However, a groundbreaking 150-million-year-old fossil uncovered in Spain shattered this geographical assumption. Identified as a 25-meter-long sauropod, it marks the very first confirmed Diplodocus ever found outside North America. This discovery completely changes our understanding of Upper Jurassic paleogeography, proving that these massive giants successfully crossed ancient land bridges to roam across what is now modern Europe. (wikimedia commons)