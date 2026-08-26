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Rohit Chawla: In his Rain Dogs series, Rohit Chawla photographed stray dogs during the 2021 lockdown, when Goa's beaches were largely deserted and the animals were left without the food they once found among tourists. Walking nearly 20 kilometres a day along Ashwem beach, Chawla found the dogs following him as they searched for food. The resulting photographs are quiet and introspective, using the monsoon landscape, empty beaches and vulnerable dogs to reflect the loneliness and uncertainty of the pandemic. (official instagram page)