Their range spans 12 countries: Snow leopards inhabit mountain ranges across 12 countries in Central and South Asia, including India, Nepal, China and Mongolia. They are adapted to elevations of roughly 9,800 to 17,000 feet (3,000 to 5,200 metres). As predators, they hunt wild sheep, goats and smaller mammals, helping maintain ecological balance in their high-altitude habitats. Protecting their prey, mountain landscapes and movement corridors is crucial to their long-term survival. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons)