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They can live for 15 to 18 years in the wild: Snow leopards can live for around 15 to 18 years in the wild, according to Fahlo. Their thick coats, wide paws and long, bushy tails help them cope with freezing temperatures and challenging terrain. However, their survival is increasingly threatened by habitat loss, poaching and climate change, which can disrupt the fragile mountain ecosystems on which they depend. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons)