Most Indians have a deeply embedded value of living in a joint family, where elderly and children stay together for the rest of their lives. But, with major social and economic changes, the scenario is rapidly shifting. With growing preference for nuclear families and children migrating to other cities and countries, the elderly are left behind. As such, there's an alarming growth of old-age homes in our country where such people tend to spend their lives. Capturing their many emotions and giving voice to them is the photo series 'Abandoned Souls' by photographer and social activist Niraj Gera. Scroll down to take a look at the photographs illuminating the predicament of the people in old age homes. (Source: Niraj Gera)