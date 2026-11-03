Claude Monet, the founder of Impressionism, didn’t just paint landscapes, he painted moments, moods, and the fleeting effects of light. Behind his serene water lilies and misty scenes lies a life full of struggle, obsession, and quiet rebellion.
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Impressionism Was Named After His Painting: The term Impressionism comes from Monet’s painting Impression, Sunrise (1872). Critics originally used it as an insult, but Monet embraced it and an entire movement was born.
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He Painted the Same Scene Hundreds of Times: Monet believed light constantly changed a subject. He painted haystacks, poplar trees, Rouen Cathedral, and water lilies repeatedly to capture different times of day and seasons.
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He Painted Despite Losing His Sight: Later in life, Monet developed cataracts, which affected his colour perception. His late paintings appear darker and redder, yet remain emotionally powerful.
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His Famous Garden Was a Work of Art Too: Monet designed his garden at Giverny himself, even diverting a river to create the lily pond that inspired his most famous series.
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Monet Nearly Destroyed His Own Work: During bouts of depression and financial stress, Monet destroyed many of his paintings, believing they weren’t good enough, a huge loss to art history.
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Monet Never Liked Being Called a Revolutionary: Despite founding a radical movement, Monet saw himself simply as a painter trying to be truthful to nature, not an art world disruptor.