Dalai Lama celebrates 84th birthday: Inspirational quotes of the spiritual leader

He was formally recognised as the 14th Dalai Lama near the town of Bumchen in 1939.

Dalai Lama, who celebrates his 84th birthday today, is the 14th and current monk of the Gelug School, a new order of Tibetan Buddhism. The Dalai Lama was born in Taktser village, Amdo in Tibet and was selected as the ‘tulku’ of the 13th Dalai Lama in 1937. He was formally recognized as the 14th Dalai Lama near the town of Bumchen in 1939. Life, as many would agree, is riddled with opportunities and obstacles. There are both good and bad days. Keeping this is mind, here are some inspirational quotes by Dalai Lama to lighten your thoughts and push towards positive thinking.

At a ceremony held in Lhasa on February 22, 1940, Gyatso became the Dalai Lama, a name given to current monk of the Gelug school.

He also received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989.

His work is celebrated across the globe.

Born in 1935, the Dalai Lama turns 84 today.

His actual name is Tenzin Gyatso Gyatso.

The monk is primarily inspired by the teachings of Gautama Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi.

