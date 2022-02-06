1 / 14

The Game of Thrones studio tour has started at Linen Mill Studios in Benbridge, Northern Ireland. The show was based on the Game of thrones book series by George R.R. Martin. A major portion of the show was shot here and after the show ended in 2018, the set has been maintained there. The fantasy drama series gave us many popular quotes and characters to remember along with amazing graphics. The studio tour brings the show to life and life-like statues of characters like Cersie, Bran, Jamie and others can be seen on the tour. The Linen Mills Studios is a hotspot for Game of Thrones fans.



The iconic Iron throne in the "Destroyed Throne room". (Source: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)