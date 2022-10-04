1 / 10

Paris Fashion Week, one of the most awaited events on the global fashion calendar, takes place in the French capital and is attended by numerous celebrities and style enthusiasts, who put their best fashion foot forward -- on and off the runway. As such, lets take a look at the stars who attended the fashion extravaganza, and what they wore.



Zendaya looked gorgeous in a sheer ensemble -- a black see-through crystal-embedded catsuit which she paired with a sequined blazer and shorts. She styled the dazzling ensemble with a pair of matching chandelier earrings and a statement diamond ring. Wearing her hair down with a side parting, Zendaya chose natural makeup and brick red coloured lips to complement the look. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)