Mango desserts go far beyond sorbet and cheesecake. Across the world, this tropical fruit stars in creative sweets that deserve way more attention. If you’re in the mood to try something new this summer, these underrated mango treats are worth bookmarking.
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Es Teler Mango (Indonesia): Inspired by Indonesia’s famous fruit dessert, this bowl mixes mango with coconut, avocado, and shaved ice for something rich yet cooling. (wikipedia)
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Maja Blanca de Mango (Philippines): A tropical spin on the classic Filipino coconut pudding, this version combines coconut milk with sweet mango for a silky dessert with bright flavour. (wikimedia commons)
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Mango Cassava Cake (Caribbean/ Philippines): Soft cassava cake topped with mango adds a naturally chewy texture and tropical sweetness, comforting and surprisingly underrated. (youtube: marvelous homecook and travel)
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Mango Mochi: Soft, chewy mochi filled with fresh mango or mango cream makes for a light yet satisfying dessert. The delicate texture paired with sweet mango feels especially perfect in summer.
(wikimedia commons)
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Mango Sago Pomelo (Hong Kong): A chilled dessert made with mango purée, chewy tapioca pearls, coconut milk, and juicy pomelo segments. Fruity, creamy, and incredibly refreshing. (wikimedia commons)
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Mango Sticky Rice Spring Rolls (Thailand): Mango Sticky Rice Spring Rolls take the beloved, classic Thai dessert and transform it into an easy, handheld treat. (wikimedia commons)