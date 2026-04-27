Indian textiles are having a major revival moment. From heritage weaves to regional prints, designers are bringing back timeless patterns and giving them a modern twist, making tradition trend again. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Madras Checks: Once a staple in summer wear, these vibrant checks are back in shirts, dresses, and co-ord sets with a contemporary edge. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Ajrakh: With its intricate geometric patterns and deep indigo-red palette, Ajrakh is trending in both ethnic and fusion wear. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Bagru Print: Known for earthy tones and natural dyes, Bagru prints are making a comeback in sustainable fashion circles. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Dabu Print: With its rustic charm and textured look, Dabu print is gaining popularity in minimal and eco conscious fashion. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Ikat: Bold, blurred patterns of Ikat are now seen in everything from sarees to contemporary streetwear. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )
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Kalamkari: Rich in mythological motifs, Kalamkari is being reimagined in modern silhouettes like jackets and sarees. (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons )