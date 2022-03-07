1 / 12

The Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards 2022 was hosted last evening amidst much glitz and glamour, with several well-known celebrities in attendance. From television to film industry, the night brought several stars under one roof as they stepped out in style. As expected, the event was a fashionable affair with celebs showcasing their sartorial best on the red carpet. Take a look at celebrities who made heads turn (and not) with their style last night.



Alia Bhatt looked dazzling in a sterling silver sari paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. The sari was made from waste recycled nylon and repurposed degradable faux leather. (Source: Varinder Chawla)