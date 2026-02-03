Long before refined white sugar became common, Indian kitchens relied on natural, minimally processed sweeteners. Many of these are still used today for flavour, tradition, and balance making them great substitutes in everyday cooking.
Date Palm Syrup/Date Sugar: Dates have long been used as a natural sweetener in Indian and Middle Eastern cooking. Date syrup or powdered date sugar offers rich sweetness and works well in sweets, porridges, and festive dishes.
Honey (Shehad): Raw, locally sourced honey has been part of Indian diets and Ayurveda for centuries. It adds floral depth to teas, kadhas, and desserts, and is often preferred as a natural sweetener in home remedies.
Jaggery (Gur/ Gud): Jaggery is made by boiling sugarcane juice or palm sap until it solidifies. Unlike white sugar, it retains natural minerals and has a deep, caramel like flavour. It’s widely used in Indian sweets, teas, and even savoury dishes.
Coconut Sugar: Made from coconut palm sap, coconut sugar has a subtle caramel taste and is increasingly used as a sugar replacement in urban Indian kitchens. It blends well in desserts, coffee, and modern Indian recipes.
Khandsari Sugar: Khandsari is a less refined form of cane sugar, produced using traditional methods. It looks granular like sugar but retains molasses content, giving it a mild, earthy sweetness that works well in Indian baking and beverages.
Palm Jaggery (Tadgud / Karupatti): Derived from palm tree sap, palm jaggery has a darker colour and richer taste than regular jaggery. It’s especially popular in South India and coastal regions, often used in traditional desserts and drinks.