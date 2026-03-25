Summer is the best time to make pickles in India, the heat helps them mature faster and intensifies their flavours. From classic favourites to unique regional varieties, here are six pickles you should definitely try making this season.
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Aam ka Achar: The ultimate summer pickle made with raw mangoes, mustard oil, and spices. Sunlight helps deepen its tangy, spicy flavour, making it a staple in Indian households.
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Bamboo Shoot Pickle: A regional specialty from Northeast India, this pickle has a strong, fermented flavour. It’s loved for its unique taste and probiotic qualities. (wikimedia commons)
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Gongura Pickle: A unique South Indian pickle made from sour gongura leaves. It has a distinct tangy taste and pairs perfectly with rice and ghee. (wikimedia commons)
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Karonda Pickle: Made with tart karonda berries, this lesser known pickle is both sour and slightly sweet. It’s especially popular in North India during summer. (youtube: sharda cook)
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Lasoda Pickle: Also known as gunda pickle, it’s made from sticky berries cooked with spices. Its unusual texture and tangy spicy flavour make it a rare delicacy. (youtube: nirmla's kitchen)
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Nimbu ka Achar: Lemon pickle develops a rich, tangy taste as it ferments in the sun. Over time, the bitterness mellows, leaving a bold and slightly spicy flavour. (wikimedia commons)