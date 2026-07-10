Eggs are one of the most versatile ingredients in Indian cuisine. Across the country, regional spices and cooking styles transform them into dishes that are comforting, flavorful, and unforgettable. Here are six Indian egg recipes every food lover should try. (unsplash)
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Anda Curry: A classic found across India, Anda Curry features boiled eggs simmered in a rich onion-tomato gravy infused with aromatic spices. It's best enjoyed with rice or roti. (wikimedia commons)
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Anda Ghotala: Originating in Mumbai, Anda Ghotala is a spicy, buttery street-food delight made with grated boiled eggs, egg bhurji, and a fiery masala base. (wikimedia commons)
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Egg Bhurji: India's answer to scrambled eggs, Egg Bhurji combines eggs with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices for a quick, flavourful meal. (wikimedia commons)
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Egg Kothu Parotta: A Tamil Nadu favourite, this dish combines shredded parotta, eggs, vegetables, and spices, all chopped and tossed together on a hot griddle. (wikimedia commons)
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Muttai Kuzhambu: This tangy South Indian curry features boiled eggs cooked in a flavourful tamarind-based gravy with roasted spices, making it a staple in many Tamil households. (wikimedia commons)
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Nargisi Kofta: A royal Mughlai specialty, this dish features boiled eggs wrapped in spiced minced meat, fried, and served in a rich gravy. (wikimedia commons)