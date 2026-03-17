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Across India, a resurgence of traditional craft is redefining the contemporary skyline. Architects are moving beyond mere aesthetics, reviving age-old techniques—such as intricate stone masonry, terracotta ornamentation, and ventilated jali screens—to engineer buildings that are as climate-responsive as they are culturally resonant. These structures act as living repositories of local wisdom, proving that centuries-old craftsmanship holds the key to sustainable, site-specific urban development. (unsplash) (Source: Photo by Unsplash )