Auction house Prinseps is all set to host the first-ever online NFT auction in India on January 14, 2022 at 7pm. The Gobardhan Ash Live Auction will be open for live bidding, and will offer 35 rare works on paper from the family estate alongside 35 accompanying NFTs to go under the hammer. (Gobardhan Ash. Image courtesy of Prinseps)